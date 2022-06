The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Friday, when temperatures may top triple digits in several regions of the Bay Area. The hottest conditions are expected in the interior portions of the North Bay, East Bay and South Bay, as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains and interior Central Coast, with temperatures between 93 and 102 degrees possible. Overnight lows are expected in the 60s in the valleys and 70s in the hills.

