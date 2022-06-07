ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Injured in Shooting Inside Library in San Jose: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was injured in an apparent gang-related shooting that occurred inside a library in San Jose Monday afternoon, police said. More than 20 people, including children, were inside Hillview Branch Library on Hopkins...

