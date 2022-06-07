Man Injured in Shooting Inside Library in San Jose: Police

SAN JOSE -- As police hunt for his killer, the family of the Safeway employee who was fatally shot at a San Jose store early Sunday is deep in mourning, left with tears, memories and questions.Wearing his baby brother Manny's Raiders' jersey, Guillermo Huizar is heartbroken. ALSO READ: 'His family is broken right now;' Safeway shooting victim identified; gunman at large"I miss him. I miss him so much. I wish he'd come home soon, you know," he told KPIX5. Manny Huizar is not coming home. The 24-year-old described as hard-working, dedicated and sweet was gunned down inside the Safeway he worked at for...
