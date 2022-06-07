Man Injured in Shooting Inside Library in San Jose: Police

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are searching for two suspects involved in a possible gang-related shooting that happened Monday afternoon, authorities said.The incident happened at the Hillview library branch on Hopkins Drive just before 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.Police said two men entered the building and chased after a person before shooting the victim. The two suspects ran away from the scene."Based on the preliminary investigation, we do believe this is a gang-related shooting. As there were statements made during the incident," said San Jose police officer Steve Aponte.There were reports that there were children at the library who witnessed the incident.Police said the victim is expected to survive and no one else was hurt. Authorities are asking for witnesses with any information to come forward.Hopkins Drive will be closed during the investigation. People are being asked to avoid the area.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO