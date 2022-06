CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman was taken to the hospital after falling down an embankment at Chimney Rock State Park on Saturday. Chris Melton, the assistant chief with the Lake Lure Fire Department, says crews were called out to the park on June 11 after a person had apparently lost their footing and fallen about 50 feet down an embankment on one of the trails.

