ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Here’s when Biden could announce decision on student loan forgiveness: report

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f97xD_0g2VZhsH00

(NEXSTAR) – President Biden has been considering some sort of federal student loan forgiveness for weeks, and it appears it will be a few more weeks before he announces his decision.

Biden will likely announce his plans regarding student debt in July or August, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. This means the potential decision will come close to the end of the student loan payment moratorium, which is currently set to expire on August 31.

The White House has repeatedly stated the Biden administration continues to assess options regarding student loan forgiveness, and that no decision has yet been made.

In April, multiple sources confirmed to The Hill that Biden was considering expunging at least $10,000 per borrower. Biden has already stated he isn’t considering forgiving $50,000 per borrower. That’s not a big surprise — while on the campaign trail, Biden supported a much smaller plan of up to $10,000 in forgiveness per borrower.

Here’s who qualifies for the $25B in student loan forgiveness already approved

An analysis by the Federal Reserve found forgiving $10,000 per borrower would result in roughly 11.8 million borrowers – slightly more than 31% – having their entire balance eliminated. If the Biden administration were to move forward under this plan, an estimated $321 billion in federal student loans would be forgiven.

How much in debt forgiveness each borrower receives could be dependent on their income. Sources told The Washington Post that relief could be limited to those who make less than $125,000 or $150,000 per individual tax filers or $250,000 or $300,000 for couples who file together.

Forgiveness could also be restricted to loans used for undergraduate education, excluding programs that require additional schooling. When asked about Biden’s concerns about providing relief to borrowers that attended schools like Harvard and Yale, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained the president wants to ensure the relief is “targeted to those graduates who have the greatest needs.”

Opponents to student loan forgiveness have argued any relief would benefit Americans with higher incomes who are more capable of paying the loans back.

There has also been confusion regarding Biden’s power to cancel student loans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said he lacks legal authority, instead remarking that it “would be an act of Congress.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, on the other hand, has argued Biden could do it under the same legal provision Trump used to delay payments and interest accrual at the start of the pandemic.

Biden faces pressure to help Black borrowers with heavy student debt

Republicans have introduced legislation to not only limit Biden’s authority to extend a payment moratorium but “prohibit the president from canceling outstanding federal student loan obligations due to a national emergency.”

“The majority of Americans do not have college degrees,” Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) said in April regarding his proposed legislation, called the Stop Reckless Student Loan Actions Act. “Why should they be forced to pick up the tab for college degrees in the name of pandemic relief? This transfer of wealth is not a move to ‘advance equity,’ but rather a taxpayer handout to appease far-left activists.”

Under the Biden administration, roughly $25 billion in federal student loan debt has been canceled for some 1.3 million borrowers. Last week, the Department of Education announced it will discharge the outstanding federal student loans of former Corinthian Colleges students after the school was accused of defrauding students out of millions in federally backed loans. In total, $5.8 billion in loans will be canceled for 560,000 borrowers, making it the largest single-loan discharged by the Education Department.

While $25 billion in total relief may seem like a lot, it equates to about 1.5% of the $1.6 trillion in federal student debt Americans have. Pressure continues to grow for more debt forgiveness as the end of the payment moratorium and midterm elections near.

The Education Department has also confirmed it is “working on new regulations that will permanently improve a variety of the existing student loan relief programs, significantly reduce monthly payments, and provide greater protections for students and taxpayers against unaffordable debts.” Details on these regulations have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Havelock man held under $1M bond on drug charges

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Havelock man on drug-related charges on Thursday. Craven County deputies searched a vehicle during a vehicle stop on Brown Blvd. in Havelock. During the search, deputies located in excess of 35 grams of heroin, in excess of 10 grams of methamphetamine, MDMA, suboxone and […]
HAVELOCK, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
WNCT

19-year-old charged with killing great-grandfather in Lenoir County

DEEP RUN, N.C (WNCT) – A 19-year-old is behind bars after killing his 75-year-old great grandfather in July of 2021, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said on July 9, 2021, at 2:40 a.m., the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1847 Will Cunningham Road in Deep Run in regards to a shooting […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man sentenced to 38-48 years in prison after plea agreement

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Shonquez Tical Robinson was sentenced May 11 to 38-48 years in prison in connection to a 2017 La Grange robbery in which three people — including one suspect — were killed and one was severely injured. Robinson accepted a plea arrangement prior to his sentencing in Lenoir County Superior Court. On […]
LA GRANGE, NC
WNCT

Suspect charged in murder of Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C (WNCT) — One person is dead after a shooting in Rocky Mount, according to police. The shooting took place Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Officers said they responded to a shots fired report near the 1200 block of Westside Drive. On arrival, they found Maurice Lyons, 33, on the ground with a gunshot […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Wall Street Journal#The White House#The Federal Reserve
WNCT

Bridge opening on North Carolina coast delayed over markings

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — The opening of a bridge on the North Carolina coast that would allow locals and tourists to avoid a constantly washed-out route has been delayed because of a problem with pavement markings, state officials said. Pavement markings installed earlier this week on the Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge in Dare County do […]
RODANTHE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WNCT

Duplin Co. deputies investigating man killed in shooting

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace said an investigation has begun after the body of a man who had been shot to death was found Wednesday morning. Officials were dispatched to the Dollar General on Rones Chapel Road near Mount Olive around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. They found a body lying […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC woman poured hot cooking oil on disabled cousin

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman poured hot cooking oil on her cousin while he was sleeping, leaving him severely burned, police said. Andrew Kirby, 32, called the Thomasville Police Department early Monday, Nexstar’s WGHP reported. Officers arrived at a house to find Kirby sitting outside in his wheelchair pleading for help, police […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WNCT

Amtrak connection available at new Jacksonville station

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The new Jacksonville Station is now the connection point for Amtrak Thruway Service to connect with train transit. Daily pick up and drop off will begin immediately at Jacksonville Stations, 1300 N. Marine Boulevard. Transportation Director, Anthony Prinz says, “The City is excited to partner with Amtrack to provide Thruway Bus Service […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

39th Washington Summer Festival happening this weekend

WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) — Fun, food, music and more will be back in Washington as the 39th Washington Summer Festival kicks off this weekend. One of the biggest events each year in Washington starts at 5 p.m. on Friday at Stewart Parkway, Festival Park and surrounding areas of downtown. There will a range of fun […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy