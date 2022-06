The Pine/Featherville area near Anderson Ranch Reservoir is definitely at the top of my list of the best places for a vacation in Idaho. Even if you don’t own a cabin in the Featherville area, you can still enjoy the awesome outdoor features of the land. There are natural hot springs that flow into the South Fork Boise River where the N Pine-Featherville Road crosses it. Anderson Ranch Reservoir is just a few minutes away and the entire area is covered with rivers, trails, and the beauty of the great outdoors. You may even catch a glimpse of Bigfoot in the yard of one of the cabins if you keep your eyes open.

