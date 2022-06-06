Featherstone Rovers on the brink of inflicting huge defeat on Bradford Bulls

Uncapped Saracens prop Sam Wainwright has been called into Wales’ South Africa tour squad as replacement for Leon Brown.The Welsh Rugby Union said that Brown had failed to recover from a nerve issue suffered on club duty.And his place in Wayne Pivac’s 33-man squad has gone to 24-year-old Wainwright.Wainwright, who was born in North Wales, will link up with the squad after the Gallagher Premiership season finishes.Saracens face a Premiership play-off clash against reigning league champions Harlequins on Saturday.And if they topple Quins, a Twickenham final appointment with Leicester or Northampton awaits on June 18.Wainwright, a Wales Under-20 international, has...
