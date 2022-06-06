Featherstone Rovers on the brink of inflicting huge defeat on Bradford Bulls

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of England goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a free transfer from Premier League rivals Southampton.The 34-year-old will join Spurs on a two-year contract on 1 July following the expiration of his Saints deal.He is expected to provide back-up for Hugo Lloris in north London and most likely to play in the domestic cup competitions.Forster made 162 appearances over an eight-year spell at St Mary’s, including 24 outings in all competitions last season.He has been capped six times by his country, with his most recent call-up coming in March.Forster travelled to the 2014 World Cup in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO