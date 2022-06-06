Talks of Constructing a Dog Park in Granite Falls

The former Redwood Falls hospital, currently being remodeled by developers, has been officially rezoned for family residential use. Redwood Property Holdings LLC is currently renovating the old hospital for use as a three-story, multi-family residential building consisting of 57 units. In May, the City of Redwood Falls received a request...
Fiesta Days is hosting their Grand Parade on Saturday, June 18th! It’ll take place in Montevideo on Main Street, beginning at 11am. They are still accepting parade registrations, if you’re planning on being apart of it. The form to be filled out is available at montevideofiestadays.com. Once it is filled out, send an email to montevideofiesta@gmail.com.
A Sherburne County gym teacher has left her job after surveillance video showed her throwing a hockey stick at an eight-year-old boy during class, knocking his tooth out in the process. The teacher, identified by the district as Kim Neubauer, has left her position after the incident, which happened back...
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 82-year-old Marietta Maleski from Little Falls, MN was traveling west on 203rd Street when her vehicle went off the road, approximately five miles northeast of Little Falls, MN in Belle Prairie Township. Maleski was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic...
On Wednesday afternoon the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Minnesota River near Morton, in effect until Friday evening. According to the NWS, the water in that area reaches the flood mitigation culverts on Riverside Road at 19 feet. At 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the water had reached 20.7 feet, and so minor flooding is forecast, cresting at 21 feet.
(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health has released the COVID-19 figures for the past weekend. Over the 3-day period from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday there were 4058 additional cases and reinfections, which is an average of 1352 cases per day. Locally there were 73 cases in Stearns County, 19 in Kandiyohi, 14 in Meeker, 3 in Swift, 2 in both Pope and Chippewa, and a single case reported over the period in Renville County. There were 8 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 80s from Stearns County.
Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. Money magazine included...
Albert Radermacher, age 76, of Montevideo and formerly of Nassau, MN passed away on Sunday, May 29th at the Luther Haven Nursing Home. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Cemetery Arena Township in Madison, MN. Arrangements are with The Zahrbock Funeral Home.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are investigating an apparent street race that left another driver with severe injuries. Mankato Public Safety says Justin Welch was Westbound on Glenwood Ave. near Parkway Drive around 9:45 p.m. Saturday when his vehicle collided head-on with another driver while trying to avoid the vehicles racing.
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a bear in a tree in Zimmerman Tuesday.
“We are aware of the bear in a tree in a residential area in Zimmerman. Please stay away from the area,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
(credit: Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office)
The bear is not a threat, the sheriff’s office said, “but crowds of people coming to the area won’t help.”
The Department of Natural Resources is helping to monitor the situation.
Mankato United is off to a solid start this season after going 1-1 in the first two matches of the 2022 Women’s Premier Soccer League campaign. The Scarlets play Monitcello in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Bricelyn company takes customers from farm to fashion. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lis'n offers...
HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — A new feature film will be set in Henderson, and producers are looking for area locals to serve as extras in the film. KEYC reports producers say they are especially seeking adults over the age of 50 for this film, but anyone interested in participating can do so.
Deaths in three area counties were reported Friday in the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update. The deaths came from Blue Earth, Watonwan, and Sibley counties. MDH reports a person in their early 40’s died in Blue Earth County. Watonwan and Sibley counties each reported one death; both fatalities involved someone in their 80’s. The local deaths were part of 15 reported statewide, which brought Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll to 12,664.
PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Sherburne County teacher has resigned, after school surveillance footage appeared to show her hitting a 2nd grader with a hockey stick. In the video, students are seen placing their hockey sticks in a pile. Eight-year-old Easton Johnson can be seen tossing his hockey stick into the pile. The teacher quickly picks it up and throws it at him, resulting in the boy losing a tooth.
ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — A 53-year-old Albertville man is charged in connection with swindling Minnesota home owners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Richard Patrick Wooton is charged with a felony offense of swindling 42 victims, and one of the property’s had a value of more than $35,000, according to a criminal complaint released June 2.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fresh peaches and pecans lured Mankato residents out of their homes today, all thanks to the Fruit Truck- “Come and get your peaches,” cashier for the Fruit Truck Alexis Kramer cheered. - a family owned and operated business, passionate about bringing fresh fruit, from...
A Minnesota meteorologist won his third consecutive appearance on "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday, a dream come true for a lifelong fan of the long-running trivia game show. Eric Ahasic, who works at the National Weather Service's Twin Cities office in Chanhassen, ousted a 16-time champion in his first appearance on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Like many fans of Jeopardy!, Eric Ahasic dreamed of making it on "America's Favorite Quiz Show." Ahasic grew up in Champaign, Ill. playing trivia with his family during road trips and competing on the Quiz Bowl team. He remembers the first time he really watched Jeopardy!...
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man is under arrest after a pair of hit-and-run crashes. Willmar police say at 1:02 p.m. Monday they got a call that a man found someone sitting in his pickup truck in the parking lot of a grocery store on South First Street. The stranger got out of the pickup and got into a Chevy Cobalt and drove off. Shortly afterward police got a report that a Chevy Cobalt had been involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pickup at 19th Avenue and 5th Street Southeast. And after that police got a call that a Chevy Cobalt crashed into a sign in the 2400 Block of South First Street, then fled the scene. Police followed a trail of broken car parts and leaking fluid, and then got a call that someone was trying to push a Chevy Cobalt into a parking stall at an apartment complex in the 300 Block of Northwest 7th Street. Police located the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Abdiweli Ahmed Bare of Willmar. Bare was arrested for suspected DUI and has various pending charges stemming from the crashes and motor vehicle tampering. This case remains under investigation.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ethanol is a component that a lot of consumers are looking at due to the higher prices at the pump, but that doesn’t always translate to saving money. “It doesn’t get as good of gas mileage as the E10, so in the long run you...
