Talks of Constructing a Dog Park in Granite Falls

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man is under arrest after a pair of hit-and-run crashes. Willmar police say at 1:02 p.m. Monday they got a call that a man found someone sitting in his pickup truck in the parking lot of a grocery store on South First Street. The stranger got out of the pickup and got into a Chevy Cobalt and drove off. Shortly afterward police got a report that a Chevy Cobalt had been involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pickup at 19th Avenue and 5th Street Southeast. And after that police got a call that a Chevy Cobalt crashed into a sign in the 2400 Block of South First Street, then fled the scene. Police followed a trail of broken car parts and leaking fluid, and then got a call that someone was trying to push a Chevy Cobalt into a parking stall at an apartment complex in the 300 Block of Northwest 7th Street. Police located the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Abdiweli Ahmed Bare of Willmar. Bare was arrested for suspected DUI and has various pending charges stemming from the crashes and motor vehicle tampering. This case remains under investigation.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO