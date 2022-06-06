Fiesta Days Registrations

Summer is in the air!! Coming up on Saturday, June 18th is the 10th Annual Festival plus Craft & Vendor Sale. This is free for the entire family, taking place from 9am-4pm at 301 State Road Montevideo, MN. Take a Trackless Train Ride for just $2 (Adults) and free for...
Albert Radermacher, age 76, of Montevideo and formerly of Nassau, MN passed away on Sunday, May 29th at the Luther Haven Nursing Home. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Cemetery Arena Township in Madison, MN. Arrangements are with The Zahrbock Funeral Home.
They have been talks of building a dog park in the Granite Falls area. Back in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic isolated everyone, a group of Granite Falls community members held Zoom meetings discussing the idea. Things might be making headway on possible making it a reality. We will update you once we find out more!
Comments / 0