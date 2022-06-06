ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

'Post Reports' podcast: Too liberal for California?

SFGate
 3 days ago

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post.

www.sfgate.com

precinctreporter.com

Reparations: All Should Read Task Force Report

One year to the day since making its historic debut, the California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans delivered its anticipated interim report to the California legislature. Responding to the release, Black reparations activists are encouraging Black Californians to read the report and share their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

Political earthquake in California has the left on the run

Voters in deep-blue California rebuked Democrats in both the Bay Area and Southland on Tuesday. In San Francisco, a progressive prosecutor was recalled. In Los Angeles, a billionaire former Republican is in the runoff for mayor. Why it matters: Even in top Democratic power centers, midterm-year liberal voters are fed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Amancay Tapia

The California Kids Who Got Bored and Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding History.

Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”. In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nypressnews.com

California Primary 2022: Full Coverage

CBS Los Angeles is your home for California Primary 2022 coverage! From the moment polls close at 8pm, we’ll be with you with the latest results and analysis on CBS2, KCAL9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles. Results Pages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Unaccompanied Minors Won’t Be Allowed Into California State Fair On Some Nights

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California State Fair is now just over one month away after being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, and with youth violence on the rise across Sacramento, there are going to be some changes this year. The state fair is a Sacramento summertime tradition for many kids, but Cal Expo has also seen problems in past years with youth involved in violent attacks, gang fights, and even shootings. Now this year, not all teens will be welcome back. “Public safety is paramount to us,” said state fair CEO Rick Pickering. Pickering said, for the first time, unaccompanied minors...
SACRAMENTO, CA
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Polls Close in California's Primary Election

California is one of seven states where primary elections set the stage Tuesday for decisive runoff contests in the fall. Voters headed to the polls in Southern California to choose candidates in local, county and state races. The ballot features races for governor and other state offices, Congress, state senator and state assembly member, city councils, sheriffs, school board measures and more.
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

Bad Candidates Threaten Criminal Justice Reform in California

It's primary election day in seven states around the country as voters make preliminary choices for candidates who will run for office in November. But voters in two of California's largest cities will face decisions regarding their local law enforcement entities that could spell trouble for the criminal justice reform movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA

