ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Topic Thread

By Sign in
informs.org
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE, MD, June 6, 2022 – As we approach Juneteenth, a day marked...

connect.informs.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

America's African founders

Nobody but David Hackett Fischer could have written this comprehensive and enlightening history of the impact of enslaved Africans and their American descendants on U.S. history, yet another landmark study in his analysis of the origins of American society. Like his previous books Albion’s Seed, Champlain’s Dream, Paul Revere’s Ride, and Washington’s Crossing, African Founders combines an extraordinary depth of detail with a sweeping analysis of American social development to provide a succession of rich insights into North American history and culture.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catonsville, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
Stacey Doud

'Grandmother of Juneteenth’ to Walk 2.5 Miles at Age 96 for First Anniversary of Juneteenth National Independence Day

Almost a year has gone by since President Biden made the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on July 17, 2021. The concept of Juneteenth has been celebrated on June 19 in different parts of the U.S. since 1965. This day commemorates the freedom of African Americans that were previously kept slaves, as well as a celebration of African American/Black history and culture.
FORT WORTH, TX
ETOnline.com

Juneteenth 2022: What the Holiday Represents and How to Celebrate

Juneteenth is just weeks away. This holiday -- named for and celebrated on June 19 -- commemorates the true ending of slavery in the United States. (You'll note, it is not Jan. 1, the date of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. More on that below.) From its celebratory roots in churches across Texas to the impassioned protests of the last year, Juneteenth has come a long way with finally being recognition as an official holiday and even retailers like Amazon has recognized Black-Owned Businesses.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#African Americans
Fox News

California in crisis, Newsom focused on slavery reparations

California is infested with violent crime, failing schools, America's highest gasoline prices (approaching $10.00 per gallon in points north!), and a 1,200-year-record drought. Al fresco vagrants, too many of them mentally ill and/or addicted to drugs and alcohol, populate ramshackle tent cities that breed lawlessness, squalor, and chaos. Rampant wildfires literally burn the Golden State to a crisp and pump its skies full of carbon dioxide – a poison worse than cyanide, according to the high priests in the Church of the Green New Deal.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy