Topic Thread

California is infested with violent crime, failing schools, America's highest gasoline prices (approaching $10.00 per gallon in points north!), and a 1,200-year-record drought. Al fresco vagrants, too many of them mentally ill and/or addicted to drugs and alcohol, populate ramshackle tent cities that breed lawlessness, squalor, and chaos. Rampant wildfires literally burn the Golden State to a crisp and pump its skies full of carbon dioxide – a poison worse than cyanide, according to the high priests in the Church of the Green New Deal.
Comments / 0