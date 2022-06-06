Summit of Americas underway in Los Angeles, bringing heavy traffic along with world leaders

Three prominent Los Angeles bars have landed on the North America’s 50 Best Bars list (from the World’s 50 Best team), with Historic Filipinotown’s inventive Thunderbolt coming in at number nine. The list reads as a who’s who of big-name drink spots across the region, including options up into Canada, down into Mexico, and even in the Caribbean. The other entrants for Los Angeles are Death & Co. (at number 34) in the Arts District — which also has outlets in New York, Denver, and beyond — and Genever (number 50), the tiny cocktail spot that was originally funded through a Kickstarter campaign.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO