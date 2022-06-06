ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Summit of Americas underway in Los Angeles, bringing heavy traffic along with world leaders

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKara Finnstrom reports on the Summit of Americas, held in...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Secret LA

10 Of The Most Magical Places To Catch A Sunset Around Los Angeles

There’s one main reason Hollywood established itself as the entertainment capital on this stretch of land: the epic light. The muted honey sheen of the morning sun and the deep spectrum of orange in the evening have captivated filmmakers and artists for decades. Its stable nature makes almost anything in its path photogenic and can turn even the gloomiest scenes into a dream.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food Beast

Los Angeles’ Recent Ban On Gas Stoves May Endanger Many Asian Restaurants

In an effort to become carbon neutral by 2045, Los Angeles County's City Council has just passed a motion banning most residential and commercial gas appliances. Statewide, many cities are also responding to climate change, hoping to meet the same goal. Our environment is shifting around us in unpredictable ways and these changes are impacting our way of life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
lastandardnewspaper.com

Juneteenth celebrations in Los Angeles

Juneteenth is a day of Black pride, Black power, Black joy, and a day where Black people in the greater Los Angeles area come together to showcase Black culture at its finest. This is a day to wear clothing with unapologetically Black messaging. There will be several events in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sunday's LA Pride Parade will have a Pride Village street fair

LOS ANGELES — When LA Pride returns this Sunday with its official parade along Hollywood Boulevard, it will be accompanied by a new Pride Village next to the parade route. A free event that will be set up between Vine Street and Cahuenga Blvd., Pride Village will have a pair of stages for music and performances, including DJs and "RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars" winner Alaska.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Channelocity

Most expensive neighborhoods in Long Beach--would you live here?

(Kirk Wester/Adobe Stock Images) Long Beach, California is not just a favorite name drop in rapper Snoop Dogg's lyrics, but it's also one of the biggest cities in California. "Long Beach has a 2020 population of 452,917. The average household income in Long Beach is $86,806 with a poverty rate of 16.83%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,324 per month, and the median house value is $556,100. The median age in Long Beach is 34.9 years, 34.2 years for males, and 35.6 years for females."
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

Three LA Cocktail Spots Land on World’s 50 Best Bars List for North America

Three prominent Los Angeles bars have landed on the North America’s 50 Best Bars list (from the World’s 50 Best team), with Historic Filipinotown’s inventive Thunderbolt coming in at number nine. The list reads as a who’s who of big-name drink spots across the region, including options up into Canada, down into Mexico, and even in the Caribbean. The other entrants for Los Angeles are Death & Co. (at number 34) in the Arts District — which also has outlets in New York, Denver, and beyond — and Genever (number 50), the tiny cocktail spot that was originally funded through a Kickstarter campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Traffic#World Leaders#Downtown Los Angeles#The Summit Of Americas
LATACO

Cypress Park Ice Cream Trucks, Fruteros, and Taqueros Are Protesting the Sudden Eviction of Over 150 Vendors At Their Commissary

“¡Vendedores unidos, nunca serán vencidos!” “Vendors united will never be defeated!”. It was close to 11:40 AM when a crowd of supporters and vendors chanted as a caravan of over a dozen ice cream trucks, followed by fruit vendors, and taqueros rolled into City Hall with their nostalgic ice cream tunes echoing out of each truck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Mexican footbridge collapses during inaugural walk by mayor

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream Tuesday when the span collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully. The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
fox40jackson.com

California in crisis, Newsom focused on slavery reparations

California is infested with violent crime, failing schools, America’s highest gasoline prices (approaching $10.00 per gallon in points north!), and a 1,200-year-record drought. Al fresco vagrants, too many of them mentally ill and/or addicted to drugs and alcohol, populate ramshackle tent cities that breed lawlessness, squalor, and chaos. Rampant wildfires literally burn the Golden State to a crisp and pump its skies full of carbon dioxide – a poison worse than cyanide, according to the high priests in the Church of the Green New Deal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Gardena :- Best 7 Places to Visit in Gardena, CA

According to archaeological evidence, the Tongva people fished and hunted in the Gardena area. The Tongva Indians, also known as Gabrielino Indians, are likely to be descendants of those who crossed from Asia into North America approximately 10,000 years ago. Three years after Los Angeles’ foundation, Juan Jose Dominguez (1736-1809),...
GARDENA, CA
allthatsinteresting.com

Christopher Dorner, The Ex-LAPD Officer Who Went On A Vengeance-Fueled Shooting Spree In Los Angeles

In February 2013, Christopher Dorner killed four people as part of his revenge against the Los Angeles Police Department — sparking a nine-day manhunt. In February 2013, a gunman named Christopher Dorner terrorized Los Angeles for several harrowing days. But there was something unusual about Dorner. A former officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, his killing spree was fueled by one thing — revenge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

Bonin wants homeless encampments near libraries; Says laws against encampments “don’t work”.

Proposal Introduced Regarding Camping Near L.A Libraries. (Los Angeles, CA) — A city councilman for Los Angeles is proposing a ban on camping near city libraries. KTLA reports Joe Buscaino wants those areas cleared after a homeless tent caught fire next to the Venice Library last week. It comes as a law was passed recently that prohibits camping within 500 feet of a school or daycare in L.A. However, councilman Mike Bonin is giving pushback to the idea saying creating laws against “encampments doesn’t work.” Bonin represents the district were the Venice Library is located.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hacienda Heights, CA

Hacienda Heights is an independent city in the San Gabriel Valley in Los Angeles County, California. In Hacienda Heights, you can enjoy yourself wherever you look. This attractive small city has daring expeditions to unique tourist sites. It is well-known for its strategic location, allowing quick access to several world-class...
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy