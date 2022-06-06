ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

BLM makes 35,000 acre land purchase in Natrona County

By Derek Draplin
thecentersquare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has acquired over 35,000 acres of land in Natrona County in what the federal agency said is the largest land purchase in Wyoming history. The purchase of 35,670 acres increases public access for recreation on almost nine...

www.thecentersquare.com

