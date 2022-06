(The Center Square) – Ready-to-drink cocktails made with spirits will be more widely available and taxed at a lower rate to Vermonters next month, Gov. Phil Scott said. The governor announced Wednesday morning that he has signed House Bill 730, which calls for lowering the excise tax on the prepared adult beverages. The new law anticipates stimulating economic growth through an update to the state’s liquor laws by making the cocktails more readily available in more stores throughout the state.

