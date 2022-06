Incumbent Dina Titus and Amy Vilela are running in the Democratic primary election for Nevada’s 1st Congressional District on June 14. Nevada’s 1st District was made more competitive after redistricting. Jannelle Calderon wrote in The Nevada Independent that “Before redistricting, District 1 had more than 147,000 registered Democrats and fewer than 66,000 registered Republicans — a more than 2-to-1 advantage for Titus’ party. The most recent voter registration statistics, published in March, show District 1 has 153,790 Democrats and 108,616 Republicans, or an 11-point Democratic advantage.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO