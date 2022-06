As teams start to ramp up their offseason workouts ahead of training camp, many players will be seen sporting an extra piece of head protection for the first time. With the start of minicamps this week came the first appearances of the new Guardian Cap, an extra soft-shell pad worn over players' helmets that was designed to decrease the amount of force received from head contact and hopefully lower the number of concussion injuries usually seen during the lead-up to the season.

