ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

DAHL Closing Early > Friday, June 17 @Noon

By Daniell Whittington
fuller.edu
 3 days ago

The David Allan Hubbard Library will close early...

library.fuller.edu

Comments / 0

Related
South Pasadena News

City of South Pasadena | Summer 2022 Movies in the Park

The South Pasadena Community Services Department will host three dates of Movies in the Park this summer. Admission is free, and patrons are encouraged to bring their family and friends to enjoy a night of entertainment in the park. Don’t forget the picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs!. Movies in...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Farmer John meatpacking plant in Vernon to close

A longtime staple of the Los Angeles community will close its doors next year, citing escalating costs to operate. The Farmer John meatpacking plant, located in Vernon for more than 90 years, is expected to cease all operations in the early part of 2023 as the parent company, Smithfield Foods, Inc., plans to move most of their business located on the West Coast to different regions."Smithfield is taking these steps due to the escalating cost of doing business in California," a statement released early Friday morning said. They said that customers on the West Coast would still receive services and product from...
VERNON, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Primary 2022: Local Election Results

Residents who didn’t have the chance to cast their ballots ahead of time, had one more chance on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, to decide on Pasadena City Council and PCC Board of Trustees races. (Results as of June 8, 2022, 2:08 am). Pasadena City Council. District 3:. John J....
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
theavtimes.com

Free drive-thru grocery distribution in Lake LA June 15

LAKE LOS ANGELES — A free drive-thru grocery distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County next week at Stephen Sorensen Park, at 16801 East Avenue P in Lake Los Angeles. Groceries will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in the park’s parking lot.
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Tenants win county, city health inspections at Chesapeake Apartments in Baldwin Hills

Tenants in the Baldwin Hills area are declaring victory after getting county officials inspect the conditions of their apartments.The residents of the Chesapeake Apartments rallied Monday after finally convincing the Los Angeles County Health Department and Los Angeles City Code Enforcement to conduct inspections of the 425-unit building, located on Obama Blvd. in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area. Tenants allege a growing list of slum-like conditions, including mold, rats, broken tubs and showers."We're excited they're going to look at all 425 units and people are welcoming the inspectors to come in and do their job," activist Sergio Vargas said. "But we also want to make sure that people are getting relocated, and also that the workers that Pama's hiring are contracted, they have licenses to do their job."In recent months, tenants have turned to LA City Hall for help. They say broken pipes are spewing raw sewage into the building, and faulty heaters are causing carbon monoxide poisoning. Several tenants say they've been forced to go to the hospital for health problems they've suffered while living at the complex.Tenants say Pama Properties, which manages the complex, have delayed proper repairs for their apartments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Is it the end for the lush lawns of Los Angeles?

"The era of the lush lawn is over," declares Lynne Toby, a pensioner who has lived in Los Angeles for 40 years. Ms Toby's attitude toward grass lawns has changed over the years. She wanted a lawn when her son was young and playing sport. But once he stopped, she let it die.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dahl
modernfarmer.com

The Past, Present and Future of the West’s Water Woes

On June 1, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California began implementing an extreme set of water restrictions on some of the most populous counties in the entire country, including Los Angeles County. This policy, which allows for only two days of outdoor watering per week, among other rules, is in response to the continued drought that’s plaguing the entire American West.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Live Updates: 2022 Santa Clarita Representative Election Results

With two of the Santa Clarita Valley’s elected representative seats up for election this year, the 2022 California Primary Election is a vital topic among SCV residents. Keep an eye on this page for updates on the U.S. Congressional and State Assembly races. U.S. House of Representatives — District...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
citywatchla.com

Why The Grove Mall Cannot Be Scaled up to “Fix LA”

This phenomenally successful venture is adjacent to the Historic Farmers Market, in LA’s Fairfax neighborhood. After a long list of zoning exceptions and numerous re-designs, the shopping mall received its final approvals in 1998. It opened for business in 2002. Twenty years later, The Grove is under the microscope...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Burbank community fighting back as gun store opens near elementary school

As the 14th gun store opens in Burbank, a local community has gathered to protest the store's location -- just blocks from an elementary school. On Tuesday evening, a large group of those protestors met on the steps of Burbank's City Hall hoping to catch the attention of their City Council.They're fighting to  curb the number of stores in the area -- now the second highest per capita in the nation, with one gun store per 13,000 residents."There's a gun store in Burbank for every two-and-a-half Starbucks," said Aimee Powers, one of the many residents in attendance and speaking out against...
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Mexican footbridge collapses during inaugural walk by mayor

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream Tuesday when the span collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully. The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. City and County election results 2022

California’s primary will be held on June 7, 2022, and voters in Los Angeles City and County are deciding on a new mayor, city attorney, city council members and a new county sheriff and county supervisors. Polls closed at 8 p.m. PT and you can check back here for live election results from the Associated […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Sunset Strip roller rink now open

Summer is already on a roll in WeHo. The Sunset Business Improvement District held a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday for “The Rink on Summer at Sunset,” a sprawling roller-skating rink open all summer long, featuring special events such as DJ sets and top-tier brand takeovers. Located next to Carney’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 dead crows found in North Hills test positive for West Nile virus

West Nile virus has been confirmed in Los Angeles County for the first time this year, authorities said Monday.The virus was detected in three dead crows collected in the North Hills area on May 26, according to the Los Angeles County Vector Control District. Mosquito samples had not tested positive for the virus in Los Angeles County yet."American crows can fly up to 40 miles each day from overnight roosting sites, so while there has not yet been virus activity detected in mosquito populations in Los Angeles County, this confirmation serves as an alert that mosquitos may soon become infected,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy