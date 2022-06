John Gosden has likened Stradivarius having another crack at the Gold Cup to a champion boxer getting back into the ring as he nears the end of his career. Still an entire at the age of eight, Gosden, who trains Stradivarius alongside his son, Thady, has admitted that having not been gelded the chestnut can represent something of a challenge on a morning.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO