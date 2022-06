According to the CDC, someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds. Carmen Rodriguez, 79, is now a member of that group. It was the evening of May 15th when Carmen thought she was only suffering a harmless headache. She woke up the next morning feeling dizzy, and before she knew it, she collapsed on the floor of her home. Her roommate called 911, and she was rushed to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.

