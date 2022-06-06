ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Robert Gibbs: ‘Not a ton that this White House can do’ to combat surging gas prices

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs, Real Clear Politics associate editor and columnist A.B. Stoddard, and former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Even Betsy DeVos agrees: Trump crossed a ‘line in the sand’

When it comes to prominent members of Donald Trump’s team, Betsy DeVos seemed like an unlikely critic of the former president. After all, the former Republican Education secretary has earned a reputation as a far-right ideologue and a GOP megadonor — who served for nearly four full years in the Trump cabinet — not a moderate who was likely to have a problem with the former president’s abuses.
POTUS
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Steele
Person
Robert Gibbs
Person
Andrea Mitchell
MSNBC

With the Jan. 6 hearings, the GOP fears its time under the spotlight

The House Jan. 6 committee hearings will place the GOP and the corrupt world of right-wing politics under the spotlight. That’s the reason Republicans are so invested in making sure Americans change the channel. In the lead-up to Thursday’s hearing, Republicans have taken to conservative media outlets to discourage...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Disclosures create awkward new Jan. 6 questions for Trump, lawyer

Given John Eastman’s central role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn his 2020 defeat, it wasn’t surprising when the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack subpoenaed the notorious Republican lawyer. But when Eastman sat down with congressional investigators, he reportedly pleaded the Fifth — by some accounts, nearly 150 times.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Real Clear Politics#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#This White House#The White House
MSNBC

Trump-backed Senate hopeful pushes racist line on gun violence

At face value, Blake Masters has an odd background for a U.S. Senate candidate. The Arizona Republican has worked as an executive at tech billionaire Peter Thiel’s company; he’s helped lead Thiel’s foundation; he’s helped promote Thiel’s ideas, and he’s been the beneficiary of Thiel’s electoral generosity.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Hayes: Why Fox News doesn’t want to air the truth about Jan. 6

Chris Hayes: “Trump has what Nixon and Joe McCarthy did not: A major news network that will run interference for the ex-president in real time. And Fox has apparently decided that the best way to shield Trump from the embarrassing truth the Jan. 6 committee will reveal in its hearings is to simply not cover them at all.”June 8, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Special Olympics forced to back down following DeSantis’ threats

In the early part of his presidency, Donald Trump presented Congress with a budget that tried to eliminate all federal funding for the Special Olympics. It wasn’t altogether clear why the Republican and his team sought such a goal, and the then-president eventually tried to take credit for solving a problem his own White House had created.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MSNBC

As Dems advance the Protecting Our Kids Act, what happens next?

It’s easy to forget, but the Democratic-led U.S. House passed worthwhile gun legislation early last year. In fact, it was just two months into the current Congress when the Democratic majority approved two bills, both of which related to expanding background checks on firearm purchases — one of the most popular policy proposals in the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why it matters if Trump’s inner circle rejected his Big Lie

In the immediate aftermath of Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, Jared Kushner seemed to have little interest in sticking around the White House. In fact, the then-presidential son-in-law took on a peripatetic schedule, making multiple trips to the Middle East, and meeting with officials whom he would soon hit up for investments in his new private-sector venture.
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

How Liz Cheney ended up on the front lines of the Jan. 6 war

Chris Hayes: “Liz Cheney is hardly a liberal. She is a hardcore conservative with policy positions I find repugnant in some cases. But on this one, defining issue of our age—the future and the enduring value of American democracy—Liz Cheney is on the right side of history.”June 9, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Chris Hayes: Why it matters if people watch the Jan. 6 hearings

“If you have a Fox News-viewing friend or family member, encourage them to watch the hearings—somewhere,” says Chris Hayes on the Jan. 6 hearings. “It is really hard to get people living in a democracy to focus on democracy itself. But if we do not do that, we will be in a lot of trouble.”June 9, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘waging a war’ on the world ‘through food scarcity’

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian grain exports, evaluating NATO’s plan to create a humanitarian corridor to escort ships out of the Black Sea. “I’m dubious of the Russians coming to any accommodation. They see this as leverage, this wedge of grain and people starving as a means to force the West to ease sanctions on Russia,” explains Vindman. “This is just part of the nature of Russia's holistic war effort: waging a war not just on Ukraine, but on the rest of the world economically, and now through food scarcity.”June 7, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.8.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Voters in San Francisco yesterday ousted Chesa Boudin, the city’s district attorney, as part of a successful recall effort. Mayor London Breed will appoint a temporary successor to fill the DA’s office until a new election can be held.
ELECTIONS
MSNBC

Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy shows the courage Putin doesn’t have

While Putin issues inconsequential sanctions against U.S. officials, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a dangerous trip to the war’s frontlines in support of his troops. Fmr. Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that Zelenskyy is showing the world what courage is while Putin “is a guy that rides around a horse with his shirt off. You don’t do that unless you have some kind of complex.”June 7, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Republicans can’t make up their minds about border drug seizures

Oh no, Republicans are complaining about drug seizures at the U.S./Mexico border again. On Sunday night, for example, Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee published a tweet that generated a fair amount of attention. It wasn’t long before this received some pushback for obvious reasons: If the Biden administration is...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy