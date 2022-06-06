ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

“So You’re 18” Live in the Classrooms Again

 4 days ago
Provided by Peyton Gwinn, Deputy Director, Prince William County Bar Association (PWCBA) Peyton Gwinn is a 1993 graduate of Osbourn High School in Manassas. This article reflects Peyton’s experience in presenting PWCBA’s “So You’re 18” program at Osbourn. Have you ever wanted to step...

PWLiving

Get to Know Todd Robbins — PWCS Teacher of the Year

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Todd Robbins, Spanish/world languages teacher at Osbourn Park High School, is the 2021-22 Prince William County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. He is currently serving in his 16th year at Osbourn Park High. Robbins connects with students in the classroom by sharing...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Juneteenth Poetry Jam

Bethel AME Church is hosting another Juneteenth Poetry Jam on June 18, 2022, at 12:00 noon. This free virtual event (hosted on Zoom) is open to the worldwide community and will feature Ms. Kim B. Miller again, the first African American Poet Laureate for Prince William County. Many other poets (both professional and amateur) will be part of the program as well. Bethel AME Church welcomes poets of all ages to share their poetry – young people are encouraged to participate.
PWLiving

Weekly Virtual Programming for Older Adults and Adults with Disabilities

Provided by Prince William County Office of Communication. When senior centers throughout the region closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many began offering virtual programming for their members such as fitness classes to help older adults stay fit, flexible and balanced, social events to connect with friends, arts and crafts classes to encourage creative expression and reduce stress, and lectures and performances to educate and entertain. Over many months, these events created connection while people remained physically distant.
PWLiving

Businesses On the Move to Downtown Manassas

First Care Women’s Health Pregnancy Medical Center Moves to Downtown Manassas. First Care Women’s Health, a pregnancy medical center, is relocating to Historic Downtown Manassas. The clinic is in the midst of renovating a 5,000 square foot building near the corner of Center Street and Grant Avenue and will relocate their team of 11 employees and numerous volunteers mid-summer once work is completed.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Summer Health Tips for Seniors

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Summertime can be wonderful for seniors, full of outdoor events, travel and picnics. But it’s important to be aware of helpful tips to stay healthy amidst the heat, according to Shamira Westmoreland, owner of Southern Made Home Healthcare in Woodbridge.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

June 15 is Elder Abuse Prevention Day

Older adults deserve to be treated with respect and dignity as vital participating members of the community. It falls to everyone to ensure that proper social structures exist so people can retain community and societal connections to reduce the likelihood of abuse. In its June 7, 2022 meeting, the Prince...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) We are nearing the end of our 2021-22 school year and our graduation season is underway! This week, I was honored to attend graduation ceremonies at both PACE West and Independence Nontraditional School. The students at both schools are truly an inspiration for us. Through their grit, perseverance, and determination, coupled with the support of teachers, staff, and families, these students have overcome tremendous adversity and persevered. I am confident that our students are now ready to launch the next chapter of their journey toward a thriving future.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Associate Superintendent Appointments

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) has appointed Corey Harris as associate superintendent for middle schools. Harris fills the role as a second associate superintendent for middle schools, joining Catherine Porter-Lucas, who also serves in the role. Harris joins PWCS from Boston Public Schools, where he has served as chief of schools/chief accountability officer since 2019.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

People to Meet: Area Networking Events

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Birthdays and Anniversaries 6/6/2022

Team Gleason gives man the chance to see his mom after nine years. HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit working to improve the lives of people living with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, has given a man in the Winchester area the opportunity to plan the trip of a lifetime. ALS is a nervous system disease that weakens the muscles and impacts physical function. Right now, there is no known cause or cure. Marcus Cohan was diagnosed with ALS in 2013. That’s also the last time he saw his mom, but in just a few days they will be reunited again. A wish come true thanks to Team Gleason. Cohan said he started to realize something might be wrong back in 2013 when he had a weird feeling in his right leg. “When I would walk, you would actually, like freeze up like I didn’t know how to walk,” Cohan said. Tremors and severe cramping in his legs were also some signs that led him to go to the doctor. After several appointments with neurologists, Cohan got the diagnosis. “I remember the day like it was yesterday when he told me... I think it was shock. I couldn’t hear anything. It was weird, and I was extremely scared,” Cohan said. Since then, each day has been a new challenge, but he said having his best friend, Paula, by his side has made it easier. “She’s been a tremendous help. I thank God for her that I am fortunate because she is a professional caregiver, too,” Cohan said. Throughout the years, Cohan has received an outpouring of support from friends and organizations, like Team Gleason, which is giving him the chance to go anywhere in the world. “I said I want to go see my mom because my mom has just turned 93.. It’ll be great. I can get up out of the chair, but people would have to hold me up, but I promised my mom I would get up and give her a hug, and I’m looking forward to that,” Cohan said. And even though Cohan says he a little nervous since he hasn’t traveled much over the years, he’s excited to make new memories with the ones he loves the most. “Be happy. Be grateful for the day that you have right now. That’s what my advice would be to anybody. You’re still here. You can still do things. Do them,” Cohan said. Cohan and his friend and caretaker, Paula, will take an Amtrak train to Jacksonville, Florida. They’ll be staying in a hotel on Jacksonville beach, and they’ll get to spend about a week with family.
HARRISONBURG, VA
theburn.com

Groundbreaking next week on huge new Ashburn Rec Center

It’s been a long time coming but shovel is going to meet dirt next week when the official groundbreaking is held for the future Ashburn Recreation and Community Center. The big moment will come next Thursday morning, June 16. It’s been over a year since The Burn last reported...
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Zip Trip Woodbridge: 5 Must Stops!

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to WOODBRIDGE! Located in Prince William County - WOODBRIDGE is a diverse Virginia community with beautiful parks, historic homes and amazing people -- all just a short 20-mile drive outside of Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
christendom.edu

Valedictorian and Salutatorian Choose Christendom for Catholic Identity

Recent high school graduates Clare Witter and Bobby Vander Woude were both faced with a question following graduation: where could they attend college without the risk of losing their faith? As the valedictorian and salutatorian of their class at Seton School, they each had numerous options for college studies, but they were committed to studying at a place where they would grow not only in knowledge but in their Catholic Faith as well. Both found their ideal school at Christendom, where they plan to learn the truth, live out their faith, and thrive as Catholics this fall.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
PWLiving

Modeling the Path to a Future of Possibility

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Staff at Unity Reed High School hosted the Life After High School Fair for 11th and 12th grade students who are English language learners, exposing them to opportunities and examples that could help them achieve, succeed, and keep their dreams alive. In addition to exhibits about community organizations and resources, Amanda Thomas, ESOL teacher, and Marcus Lawrence, career counselor, invited 20 culturally diverse professionals from the local community to attend. These volunteers shared personal life examples to illustrate that there are many individual paths to success and show what is possible.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
reportwire.org

The Bunny Man, The Eerie Urban Legend Of Northern Virginia

The legend of an ax-wielding man in a rabbit suit haunting Fairfax County started in the 1970s and continues to this day, with one local overpass even dubbed “Bunny Man Bridge.”. For generations, the story of the Bunny Man has been passed around at sleepovers, campfires, and Halloween parties...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Popular BBQ food truck puts down roots

Culpeper’s favorite Texas pulled pork and brisket are coming to downtown Culpeper with the plan to set up shop in its own brick-and-mortar restaurant. “It’s exciting,” said Burnt Ends Owner and Pitmaster Maria Riojas. “It’s nerve-racking as well, but it’s very exciting that everything that we’ve put in place and planned for is starting to come through.”
PWLiving

PWLiving

