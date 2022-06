Deputies conducted severe weather watch after a tornado warning was issued for Jackson County. A tornadic thunderstorm moving 75 miles per hour with multiple areas of radar-indicated rotation was predicted to enter the county at around 2:50 a.m. A deputy warned all campers at Kilen Woods of the impending storm. An Okabena fireman warned campers at Sandy Point Campground of the impending storm. The warning expired at 3:15 a.m., when the storm weakened as it entered Jackson County.

JACKSON COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO