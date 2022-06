The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public review and comment on a Flambeau Mining Company petition seeking issuance of a certificate of completion of reclamation for the 32-acre industrial outlot portion of its mining site near Ladysmith in Rusk County. The DNR is also seeking public comments on its preliminary determination regarding issuance of the certificate of completion and its proposed decision as contained in a draft revised mining permit which would replace the existing mining permit.

RUSK COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO