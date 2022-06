Symbio Wildlife Park has all kinds of visitors to their zoo in Sydney, Australia. But they weren’t expecting this duck to pay a visit like this!. “This wild duck would have to be the bravest (or craziest) duck that ever lived, after it decided to play the most dangerous game ever of Marco Polo with Jalur, a 126 kg [277 lb] male Sumatran Tiger in the Tiger Sanctuary pool,” the park writes.

