CHICAGO (CBS) -- This Pride month, Pride flags are disappearing in suburban Lake County have families on edge.They worry someone in their own community is stealing the flags and sending a message to the LGBTQ families who live there.Only on 2, Marissa Perlman has more from the fed up families, and why they worry this petty theft could turn dangerous.Not once, not twice, but five times, a flag was stolen from a private park in Barrington. Families now hope the new one put up lasts for more than a couple of hours.It's a private beach in Barrington proper and it's has...

BARRINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO