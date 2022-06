Crews were working to clear debris from a collision on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Thursday morning and had cleared the roadway by 9:08 a.m. Two traffic lanes were blocked due to the police and fire activity in the freeway's eastbound lanes east of Main Street. The collision happened at 7:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The post Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.

