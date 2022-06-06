Read the latest Gambit: New Orleans Pride 2022

Few touring acts are in New Orleans for the week of June 9, but numerous Cajun and zydeco bands will help fill the void at local clubs and a free festival. Singer Charmaine Neville, who hails from one of New Orleans’ foremost musical families, and her band held down a weekly Monday night gig at Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro for many years, up until the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in March 2020. A year later, Neville finally returned to the Frenchmen Street venue to perform a livestreamed show without an audience. Snug Harbor still hasn’t returned to presenting live music seven nights a week, so Neville’s first show in front of an in-person audience at Snug Harbor in more than two years will take place on a Thursday instead of a Monday. She’ll be joined by her longtime pianist and musical director, Amasa Miller, plus guitarist Detroit Brooks, bassist Donald Ramsey and drummer Gerald French. They’ll play two sets of highly interactive, feel-good standards, at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $25.

