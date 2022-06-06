ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Read the latest Gambit: New Orleans Pride 2022

By JAKE CLAPP
NOLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the New Orleans Pride parade rolls at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in the Marigny and French Quarter, it'll be the first Pride parade in the city since 2019. The pandemic and controversies with past organizing boards put Pride celebrations in New Orleans in limbo over the last several years,...

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

Related
whereyat.com

This Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival

This coming weekend, June 11 and 12, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation will host its annual Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival at the city's Louis Armstrong Park on North Rampart Street. What is the Cajun-Zydeco Festival?. Each year, the festival celebrates and honors the unique heritage and cultural tradition of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Free Cajun-zydeco fest, Art Blakey tribute: music in New Orleans the week of June 9, 2022

Few touring acts are in New Orleans for the week of June 9, but numerous Cajun and zydeco bands will help fill the void at local clubs and a free festival. Singer Charmaine Neville, who hails from one of New Orleans’ foremost musical families, and her band held down a weekly Monday night gig at Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro for many years, up until the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in March 2020. A year later, Neville finally returned to the Frenchmen Street venue to perform a livestreamed show without an audience. Snug Harbor still hasn’t returned to presenting live music seven nights a week, so Neville’s first show in front of an in-person audience at Snug Harbor in more than two years will take place on a Thursday instead of a Monday. She’ll be joined by her longtime pianist and musical director, Amasa Miller, plus guitarist Detroit Brooks, bassist Donald Ramsey and drummer Gerald French. They’ll play two sets of highly interactive, feel-good standards, at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $25.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Society
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Ormond Spray Park reopens for season, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. ORMOND SPRAY PARK: The Ormond Spray Park, 1901 Ormond Blvd., Hahnville, opened for the season on June 7. It is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Private rentals are available from 10 a.m. to noon. The park will close for the season Sept. 25.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
verylocal.com

Queen Trini Lisa’s Ascension to New Orleans’ Caribbean Soul Food Throne

The village of Hardbargain, Trinidad is so small that even people who live on the Caribbean island don’t recognize the name. Lisa “Queen Trini” Nelson, who grew up there, simply refers to it as “the bush.” Her love of cooking blossomed when she was a teenager, watching her mom in the kitchen and experimenting together with recipes influenced by Trinidad and Tobago’s prevalent African, East Indian, and Asian flavors and cultures (the sister islands form one country).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
Person
Tennessee Williams
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Places for Breakfast in New Orleans

Going to NOLA and looking for the best breakfast in New Orleans? We’ve got you! This list is perfect for NOLA lovers and foodies alike:. To be honest, if you have not been to NOLA, you’re missing out. The city itself is full of history, exciting adventures, and delicious restaurants of course. There are tons of things to do in New Orleans and we already have an itinerary planned for you if you need help exploring this city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
louisianacookin.com

Ease Into the Best of Summer on Louisiana’s Northshore

Since the 1800s, the north shore of Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain has beckoned visitors from New Orleans and surrounding areas seeking a summer respite. The allure of the Louisiana Northshore remains strong with a delectable culinary scene and verdant expanses of the great outdoors ready for exploring—from tubing the Bogue Chitto River to biking the Tammany Trace. You’ll also love the charm and ambience of St. Tammy Parish’s distinctive towns, like artsy Abita Springs, Mandeville, historic Covington, Madisonville, and Olde Towne Slidell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Queer as Folk' party, Cajun-Zydeco Fest, NOWFE and more New Orleans events coming up June 7-13

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation’s free festival features music by Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Express, Sean Ardoin, Corey Ledet & his Zydeco Band, Soul Creole and the Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band on Saturday. Sunday’s lineup includes Rosie Ledet, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Yvette Landry & the Jukes and Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes and the Louisiana Sunspots. The Savoy Doucet Cajun Band performs at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center at 8 p.m. Friday, June 10 (tickets $10). The festival includes an art market and food vendors in Louis Armstrong Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. Find details at the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's website.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambit#Pride Parade#New Edition#Racism#The New Orleans Pride#Tulane#City Council#Cbd#Chinese#504icygrl#The Parish Line
WDSU

New Orleans' Pride parade will roll, route shortened

After concerns over the New Orleans Pride Parade rolling this weekend, organizers say they have secured a contract that would allow them to receive their permit. Organizers of New Orleans' Pride parade spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic waiting to resume their annual tradition down the Marigny and French Quarter streets. But trash woes may prevent them from rolling.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Never Stop Learning Week at Delgado, and other metro college news

DELGADO COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Workshops and more for adult learners will be offered during Never Stop Learning Week June 18-23 at the City Park campus of Delgado Community college. Workshops will address topics such as college access, career exploration and financial literacy. There will also be a health a community resources fair from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. To register, visit www.dcc.edu/future-students.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NOLA.com

Painted over Fat City mural, once part of a beautification effort, sparks dismay

For decades, Fat City was known as Jefferson Parish's counterpart to Bourbon Street, a place to drink and party. As the glitz wore off, Jefferson political and business leaders sought to recast the area as a family-friendly zone with a greater emphasis on dining and shopping. Part of that rebranding included a mural program begun some eight years ago that eventually commissioned murals on the sides of 10 buildings, each to remain up for 10 years.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Legislature creates Dew Drop - America's Rock 'n Roll Museum in New Orleans

Plans to create a museum in the old Dew Drop Inn in New Orleans received authorization from the state Legislature on Sunday, along with $1 million in funding. The money will pay for the initial engineering and architectural work and to hire a staffer to start the project, said Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, and a self-described fan of the early rock ‘n roll period in the 1950s and 1960s in New Orleans that featured the Dew Drop Inn.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy