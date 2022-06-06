Suspects found in stolen vehicle

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, May 31, Banning Police Department arrest two suspects found in a vehicle believed to be stolen out of Inglewood, Calif. According to a police department press release, at approximately 2 a.m., Banning patrol officers conducted a...

crimevoice.com

Colton man admits to multiple vehicle burglaries in Irvine

Police have arrested a man from Colton who admitted to burglarizing a number of vehicles in Irvine. The suspect, 41-year-old Adam Quick, was apprehended early in the morning on June 2nd. Live video surveillance at an apartment complex parking structure caught Quick pulling on the door handles of multiple vehicles. Police were notified, and they arrived to find Quick hiding in the bushes.
IRVINE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities: Narcotics, 24 firearms confiscated from two local men

Two men were being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center today on suspicion of illegally possessing multiple firearms and narcotics. The two suspects, a 23-year-old from Palm Springs and a 41-year-old from Cathedral City, were arrested Tuesday when members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served search warrants and allegedly The post Authorities: Narcotics, 24 firearms confiscated from two local men appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
z1077fm.com

REPORT OF SUSPECTED ELDER ABUSE RESULTS IN SIX ARRESTS

A report of suspected elder abuse in Joshua Tree Sunday, June 5 resulted in the arrest of six suspects on a list of charges, including attempted murder, felony possession of firearm, obstructing a peace officer, felony altered firearms, and parole and probation violations. San Bernardino County Deputies responded to the...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police seize numerous weapons, drugs, and cash from residence in San Bernardino

Police seized numerous weapons, drugs, and cash from a residence in San Bernardino, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on June 6. The Gang Team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and during the investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and suspected fentanyl, the Facebook post said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Twelve people are arrested and 55 vehicles are towed during police operation in Rialto

Twelve people were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation in Rialto last week, according to the Rialto Police Department. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the San Bernardino Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. “During the operation, officers were deployed to various areas within the...
RIALTO, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Police: Multiple vehicles intentionally rammed, driver arrested

A 27-year-old man is being held in lieu of $1 million following his arrest for allegedly ramming into vehicles, assaulting a driver and attempting to run over a bicyclist in Palm Springs Monday evening. The Palm Springs Police Department said Tuesday that they responded to a report about a silver...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
crimevoice.com

Stabbed on the Bus, Robbed at Trader Joe’s

CULVER CITY – One man’s repertoire of public-transit terror morphed into a shopping nightmare. Culver City Police Department (CCPD) alerted to a radio call for service on on May 31, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM. A stabbing on a Culver City Bus had occurred at the transfer station...
CULVER CITY, CA
z1077fm.com

ARRESTS FOR ATTEMPTED MURDERS IN YUCCA VALLEY AND JOSHUA TREE

A man being sought for attempted murder after a Joshua Tree woman was shot May 23rd was located and arrested Sunday, June 5. According to a press release, Deputies responded to a residence in the 61000 block of Oldeander Drive in Joshua Tree on, Monday May 23 for a report of a woman who was shot. Deputies contacted the victim and found she suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
The Coronado Times

Arrests Made as CPD Confiscates Loaded Assault-Style Rifle, Pistols and Ammunition

Last weekend, Coronado Police officers observed a vehicle parked in the red zone in the parking lot located at 1st and D Ave. Two male juveniles were standing next to the car and stated that they had accidentally locked the keys inside the car. Officers noticed that the rear window of the car had been shattered, and when they looked in they could see an unserialized assault style rifle with a 100 round drum style magazine attached. Also in plain view on the rear of the seat was an unserialized Glock style pistol. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed an additional stolen handgun. All firearms were loaded with magazines fully seated.
CORONADO, CA
iheart.com

Three Teens Arrested For Orange Arson Fire

Three juveniles are accused of arson and delinquency for an abandoned cereal factory fire. Orange police and Northwestern DA David Sullivan say the suspects were found yesterday but declined to release their identities because they are teens. They'll be arraigned in Greenfield Juvenile Court at a later date. The five-alarm...
ORANGE, CA
truecrimedaily

Authorities search for 3 men after body found in California desert

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a 62-year-old man was found in the California desert last week. According to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, a motorist on Sheep Creek Road in El Mirage, California, witnessed three people carrying a body on Friday, June 3. The men allegedly placed the body, later identified as Renming Chen, on the side of the road near the open desert. The witness reportedly pulled over and called 911, and the three suspects fled the scene.
NBC San Diego

Oceanside Police ID's Suspect in KinderCare Teacher's Killing

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Oceanside pre-school teacher shot and killed over the weekend. The Oceanside Police Department is asking the public for help locating Vicente Huerta, who they say is a 25-year-old Oceanside gang member. Huerta is accused of shooting and killing Chelsea Pacheco near Bush Street and Archer Street.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Key News Network

Driver Shot, Carjacked at Gas Station in Newhall

Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was shot while filling his vehicle at a gas station and carjacked Tuesday night, June 7, in the Newhall community in the city of Santa Clarita. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and paramedics received a call for a victim that was shot...
CBS LA

Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash on First Street [Santa Ana, CA]

SANTA ANA, CA (June 7, 2022) – Saturday evening, one person died and another one sustained injuries in a pedestrian crash on First Street. On June 4th, just before 8:30 p.m., a vehicle struck two pedestrians at the 4700 block of First Street. Furthermore, one person was pronounced dead...
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W.

California High Patrol officers responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash on the I-10 freeway heading westbound just after 9 this morning. The incident happened between Bob Hope Drive and Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, causing some minor traffic back up at the time.  Officers at the scene said a vehicle struck The post CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W. appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Police recover vehicle in suspected hit and run; owner not cooperating

Palm Springs Police on Monday said they have recovered a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit and run that led to the death of a man in Palm Springs late last month. The latest: “PSPD has recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in the collision,” police wrote in a social media post Monday afternoon. “Unfortunately, the registered owner of the vehicle has been uncooperative with the investigation.”
PALM SPRINGS, CA

