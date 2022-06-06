Evaluating Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch entering year two | Locked on Pac-12

Senior defensive back Jeremiah Vessel announced Thursday night on social media that he is transferring to play for national powerhouse Las Vegas Bishop Gorman.
"First, I want to thank Basha for everything they have done," Vessel wrote on social media. "Forever a bear and never have lost. For my senior year, my family and I will be moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, and I will be attending Bishop Gorman High School."
...
Brothers Kevin and Kallai Patton, who gave a major boost to Maricopa High School's basketball program this year, are transferring to Mountain Pointe.
Kevin Patton Sr., said Wednesday that he is petitioning the Arizona Interscholastic Association to get his sons, Kevin Jr., and Kallai, eligible to play basketball at Phoenix Mountain Pointe next season.
...
Comments / 0