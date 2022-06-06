Evaluating Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch entering year two | Locked on Pac-12

Senior defensive back Jeremiah Vessel announced Thursday night on social media that he is transferring to play for national powerhouse Las Vegas Bishop Gorman. "First, I want to thank Basha for everything they have done," Vessel wrote on social media. "Forever a bear and never have lost. For my senior year, my family and I will be moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, and I will be attending Bishop Gorman High School." ...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO