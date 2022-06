MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say an oven fire at a popular restaurant in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood was contained Wednesday morning. The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to Bar la Grassa around 6 a.m. The department said the oven fire was extinguished and did not spread beyond the stove. No one was injured. The city’s Health Department was called because of the use of a fire extinguisher. The fire’s cause is being investigated.

