Graduation 2022

Rose Mary (Devlin) Walsh, of Milton, died May 28, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Walsh. She was the devoted mother of John J. Walsh Jr. of Milton, Jane W. O’Connor and her husband John of Milton, Susan M. Walsh and her husband Brian Shanley of Newport, RI, and Martha A. Walsh of West Roxbury. Grandmother of John W. O’Connor and his wife Callie, Cathryn O. Macdonald and her husband Hugh, and Peter W. Shanley. Great-grandmother of Colin J. O’Connor, Emma F. O’Connor, Kerin T. Macdonald and John Oakes Macdonald. Sister of the late Edward E. Devlin, George H. Devlin and Paul W. Devlin.
