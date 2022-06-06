Graduation 2022

Robb D. Kociol, MD of Milton died on June 2, 2022. He was 51 years old. He was the beloved husband of Kristin (Gannon) Kociol of Milton and loving father of Sophia and Olivia Kociol of Milton. The son of Stephen Kociol and the late Sheila Kociol, he is survived by his brother Brett Kociol and his wife Daneen of Pleasanton, CA, his brother-in-Law of Mark Gannon and his partner Melissa Miele of Beverly and Colleen Donovan and her husband Adam of Norwood. He was the son-in-law of Janet and Paul Gannon of Milton and cherished uncle of Arya, Henry, Liam and Louisa.

MILTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO