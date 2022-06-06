ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Graduation 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilton High School graduated 271 students June 5. The ceremony at...

Paul G. Brown

Paul Gray Brown, 94, of Boston passed away on May 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Susan (Waterman) Brown; loving father of Paul Gray Brown Jr. and his wife Amy of Needham, Susan (Sudie) Danaher and her husband Douglas of Guilford, CT, and Sarah Mattivello and her husband Joseph of Milton; and cherished grandfather of Elias and Henry Brown, Charlie and Janie Danaher, and Hannah and Nicholas Mattivello.
Joseph P. O’Reilly

Joseph "Jay" Patrick O’Reilly of Wellesley, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on May 12th, 2022. He was 76 years old. Born on July 9, 1945 in Boston to the late Joseph and Kathleen (Field) O'Reilly, Jay is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years Bette (Farrar) O'Reilly, daughter Patricia Berlinghieri and her husband James of Lynnfield, son Thomas and his fiance Sarah Kennedy of Providence, RI, grandchildren Joseph and Reilly Berlinghieri of Lynnfield, and many additional family members and friends. He was also a loving brother to the late Gail O'Reilly.
Robb D. Kociol, MD

Robb D. Kociol, MD of Milton died on June 2, 2022. He was 51 years old. He was the beloved husband of Kristin (Gannon) Kociol of Milton and loving father of Sophia and Olivia Kociol of Milton. The son of Stephen Kociol and the late Sheila Kociol, he is survived by his brother Brett Kociol and his wife Daneen of Pleasanton, CA, his brother-in-Law of Mark Gannon and his partner Melissa Miele of Beverly and Colleen Donovan and her husband Adam of Norwood. He was the son-in-law of Janet and Paul Gannon of Milton and cherished uncle of Arya, Henry, Liam and Louisa.
Gloria Taylor

Gloria (Rota) Taylor, 93, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022. Gloria was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Copes) Rota and the wife of the late Leo Taylor. She leaves behind her four children: Diana Griffin and her husband Robert of Sharon, Debra “Debbie” MacDonald and her husband Michael of West Bridgewater, Mary Lee Pomroy and her husband Rick of Plymouth, and Joseph Taylor and his wife Elizabeth of Hanover.
Jamillah White

Jamillah (Linda) White, formerly of Milton, passed away on May 15, 2022. She was born in Boston on December 15, 1941 to the late Ivalow and Walter White, III, and attended Boston Public Schools. Jamilla worked for New England Telephone Co. for many years. She was also very talented in...
Milton High rugby once again looking like a title contender

In their second season at the Division 1 level, the Milton High School (MHS) rugby team is once again proving that they belong with the best clubs in the state and are gearing up toward another run at a state title, something they just missed out on a year ago.
Rose Mary Walsh

Rose Mary (Devlin) Walsh, of Milton, died May 28, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Walsh. She was the devoted mother of John J. Walsh Jr. of Milton, Jane W. O’Connor and her husband John of Milton, Susan M. Walsh and her husband Brian Shanley of Newport, RI, and Martha A. Walsh of West Roxbury. Grandmother of John W. O’Connor and his wife Callie, Cathryn O. Macdonald and her husband Hugh, and Peter W. Shanley. Great-grandmother of Colin J. O’Connor, Emma F. O’Connor, Kerin T. Macdonald and John Oakes Macdonald. Sister of the late Edward E. Devlin, George H. Devlin and Paul W. Devlin.
Toddler-friendly celebration set for June 11 at Cunningham Park

The Board of Trustees of the Cunningham Park Foundation will dedicate the play garden in honor of Dr. Anne Coghlan during a celebration and reception on June 11 from 11 a.m. to noon at Cunningham Park. Coghlan was a lifelong Milton resident, educator, and community leader for over five decades...
Irene Collins

Irene Collins, of Milton, formerly of Cork City, Ireland, died May 19. Beloved wife of the late Michael F. Collins Sr. , she was the devoted mother of Michael F. Collins of Boston, Denise Shea and her husband Edwin of Shrewsbury, Joseph Collins and his wife Maureen of Mansfield, Lorraine Maclaine and her husband Brian of N. Easton, Michele McNichols and her husband William of Norton and Colleen Jenkins and her husband Scott of Mansfield. She was also the sister of the late Rita J. Murphy and John T. “Sean” Murphy and his wife Margaret (Theresa) and loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren.
Walter White becomes president of Milton Rotary Club

Joanne Tully, assistant district governor for the Rotary Club, inducts Walter White as Milton Rotary president June 8 at the Forbes House Museum as the officers of the Milton club for 2022-23 watch. Walter has twice served as president of the Quincy Rotary Club. This is his first term as...
MILTON, MA

