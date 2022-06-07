ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Are Eager to Share How Much They Love This Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit—and It's Only $33

By Carly Totten
Real Simple
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you feel your most confident when you're wearing a comfortable outfit? While there certainly are times when it's fine to put on something a little less comfy, choosing a swimsuit to wear for a day by the water is not one of them. After all, if you feel like the...

Travel + Leisure

Amazon Shoppers Say These Sleek $30 Sandals Are a Must for Vacation

When you're traveling during the warmer months, a good pair of sandals is essential. Footwear that's comfortable and easy to walk in all day is hard enough to find as it is, let alone options that are stylish and versatile enough to be worn day or night. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a pair of Skechers sandals that are ultra-cushioned and easy on the feet, as well suitable for both casual and dressy occasions thanks to some embellished details. And right now, the sandals are on sale for as little as $30, so there's no better time to add them to your summer wardrobe.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

This Small-Space Patio Set Is 'Well Worth It,' According to Shoppers—and Each Piece Is Only $58

If you're craving a vacation but can't quite duck away for a getaway, there is something you can do much closer to home: escape to your backyard or patio. Although your home might not back to a sandy beach with views of the ocean, you can still feel equally relaxed—and you can enjoy your space whenever you please. Creating a calming feel doesn't have to have a high price tag. For instance, Amazon shoppers are turning to this best-selling four-piece patio set.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

This Editor-Loved Beauty Brand Is Full of Makeup That Doubles as Skincare—and It's Finally on Sale

As someone who really doesn't have time for a fussy beauty routine, I always prefer using products that combine the benefits of both makeup and skincare into one. And thanks to the ever-growing trend of incorporating skincare into makeup (and vice versa) by beauty brands, it's been easy for me to shed my past routine of 15-or-more different products. Instead, I only rely on a handful of serum-sunscreen-foundation hybrids, conditioning lip oils that give color as well as hydration, and moisturizing concealers that work as eye creams in a pinch to get my face ready for the day.
MAKEUP
Real Simple

These Ultra-Supportive Sneakers Are So Comfortable, I Feel Like I'm Walking on Clouds

Having flat feet, ankle pain, bunions, and chronic lower back pain that needs a lot of support has, sadly, precluded me from wearing a lot of gorgeous shoes. In my wildest dreams, I'm able to dance all night, take on the notoriously jagged sidewalks of New York City, or even just walk for five minutes in sparkly 6-inch heels without wanting to saw off my feet immediately. Alas, it's not meant to be.
APPAREL
SheKnows

Adirondack Chairs Are on Sale at Costco for a Steal & Shoppers Say They're Virtually "Weatherproof"

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We want to spend as much time outside as possible this summer, which means we’ve been outfitting our backyard in a number of ways. Yes, we have a fire pit, and you know a hammock chair is on our list. But of all the patio furniture and outdoor seating options out there, nothing screams summer lounging to us quite so much as an Adirondack chair. They’re durable, they’ve got a classic silhouette, and...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Create a Luxurious Sleep Space for Less with These Bedroom Finds from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s officially June, which means it’s finally time to open up those windows and welcome the sunshine and fresh air into your home. And while you’re inviting in the new, why not give your bedroom a little love, too? Now’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on new sheets, blankets, and anything else that’s in need of a refresh around your home. And wouldn’t you know it, Nordstrom once again comes to our rescue with its Half-Yearly Sale that includes huge savings on bedding of all sorts. I’m talking 50 or more percent off of blankets, pillows, sheets, and other bedroom necessities. Read on for our top picks from the sale, and you can keep shopping for your favorite finds here.
HOME & GARDEN
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Put 30,000 Items on Sale For 60% Off Thanks to Its Half-Yearly Sale—Here’s What to Buy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. One of Nordstrom’s two biggest sales of the year is on. The Half-Yearly Sale, as indicated by the name, happens only twice a year. That means limited-time deals on the biggest brands and even new arrivals. And this year, Nordstrom didn’t hold back in offering huge discounts on incredible styles. Besides Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, the retailer doesn’t host many massive sale events. The only other one that should definitely be on your radar is...
SHOPPING
Real Simple

This New Lightweight Texture Spray Gives Me Beach Waves Without Any Hot Tools

There are a few things in life that I'm a little embarrassed to say I still don't know how to do at the age of 25: How to light a regular spark wheel lighter, change a tire, and nail perfect winged eyeliner. Most of them stem from a lack of need (I use matches, don't drive, and winged eyeliner looks don't suit my eye shape), but if there's one skill I really ought to have learned by this point, it's how to properly curl my hair with a curling iron.
HAIR CARE
Real Simple

This $40 Shopper-Loved Table Fan Delivers a 'Refreshing Breeze'—and Blends Right in With Vintage Decor

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Beating the summer heat while working or relaxing at home isn't as hard as you might think. All you need is a powerful fan that'll cool you down while also looking super stylish in your space. The Vornado Vfan Mini Classic Vintage Fan combines the best of both worlds, which is why it's loved by thousands of shoppers. The best part? It's just $40.
ELECTRONICS
Real Simple

I'm Spending the Entire Summer in These Incredibly Soft Bike Shorts With Built-In Pockets

I write about the best online shopping finds for a living, but the actual task of purchasing anything for myself is a source of massive anxiety. This proves to be especially true in the case of clothing, as I'm forced to speculate on sizing, material, and how something will look on me without ever seeing it in person. It's rare that I find an online clothing item I'd consider to be a perfect fit, but then I discovered these high-waisted bike shorts.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Sale: Save up to 60% on the Perfect Gift for Dad

Father's Day 2022 is right around the corner — which means that the pressure to find the perfect gift for your sweet dad or father figure is on. Fortunately, even if you aren't completely sure what to gift the guy in your life, Nordstrom Rack is helping to make everyone's shopping experience more convenient (and budget-friendly) with their Father's Day 2022 Gift Guide.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Get Your Lashes to Hold a Curl

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

We Found the Perfect Pair of Pillow Slide Dupes That Shoppers Call "Heaven on Your Feet"

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Last summer, you couldn’t scroll through Instagram or TikTok without stumbling upon someone wearing those ultra-comfy Pillow Slides. And according to our feeds, they’re not going anywhere any time soon. Luckily, Amazon is selling a version of the famous slides that come in almost every color of the rainbow. And you can pick up a pair for under $25. Called the Cushionaire Women’s Feather Recovery Slides, these foam shoes are perfect for running errands,...
SHOPPING
Real Simple

I Threw Away My Foundation After Trying This Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer That Doubles as Serum and SPF

Even before the start of the coronavirus pandemic when I would frequently wear makeup day in and day out at the office, I absolutely hated having to put on foundation. I stuck with it when I needed coverage for scarring or any uneven tones that I would experience, but the uncomfortable sensation of having that cakey, sticky, heavy layer on my face always made me want to take it off the minute I put it on. I've spent most of my time at home in loungewear and no makeup at all over the past two years, and as a result I practically forgot about foundation completely—instead turning to tinted moisturizers when I really needed coverage.
MAKEUP

