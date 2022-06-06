ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Humphrey unhappy with Madden ad where Chubb runs him over

By Jared Mueller
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens will always be linked. Unfortunately for the Browns, the Ravens have prospered since Art Modell stole the team out of Cleveland while the Browns have, mostly, struggled.

Baltimore’s physical style of play has attempted to bully opponents, and referees, for decades now. They have prided themselves in their physical nature despite many, rightfully, believing they should be flagged more often for it.

Last year, due to a number of injuries to their running backs and defensive backs, the Ravens had to rely on Lamar Jackson more than anything else. Once their quarterback went down, Baltimore ended up in last place in the division.

Speaking of going down:

The quick video looks like a replay of Browns RB Nick Chubb bouncing a Philadelphia Eagles defender to the ground.

Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens defender getting plowed over here, wasn’t too happy to see the video:

One of Baltimore’s “tough guys” seems a bit sensitive from a video game clip. Perhaps Chubb will get a chance to do it in real life and see how Humphrey responds then. Most likely, the cornerback will be smarter than to try to tackle Cleveland’s top running back up high.

