ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

EPA Hosts Virtual Round Table That Will Include Gullah Farmers Cooperative Association on the Importance of Clean Water Protections in the Southeast

beaufortcountysc.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a virtual roundtable on Tuesday, June 7 at 10:00am EST, that will include York Glover, Beaufort County Council Member on the importance of clean water protections in the Southeast. “The EPA has the responsibility to ensure federal protection for our streams and wetlands,...

www.beaufortcountysc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
beaufortcountysc.gov

Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) Classes Offered to Female Residents of Beaufort County

The Beaufort County Detention Center is sponsoring a free Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) course for all female residents of Beaufort County beginning Monday, June 20. This basic self-defense course will be taught by a certified RAD Systems instructor and includes lectures, discussions, and self-defense techniques suitable for women of all ages and abilities.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy