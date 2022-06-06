EPA Hosts Virtual Round Table That Will Include Gullah Farmers Cooperative Association on the Importance of Clean Water Protections in the Southeast
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a virtual roundtable on Tuesday, June 7 at 10:00am EST, that will include York Glover, Beaufort County Council Member on the importance of clean water protections in the Southeast. “The EPA has the responsibility to ensure federal protection for our streams and wetlands,...www.beaufortcountysc.gov
