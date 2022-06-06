ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Is The Most Luxurious Apartment For Rent In Boise

The cost of living seems to be going up everywhere and living in Boise is no different. It appears that rent prices are going to continue to rise but what if money was no object? What if you could live inside of the most expensive apartment that’s available to rent in...

What will save the Boise housing crisis? Are we on the verge of the bubble breaking? Will we start to see house prices crashing down as we did in 2008? There are plenty of new Treasure Valley homeowners hoping that they didn't buy on the high end of a market that is about to crash. Meanwhile, others hope that the market does crash and that they can finally find housing at a reasonable cost.
Food and Wine magazine recently honored Boise as one of the "11 Next Great Food Cities," saying that we can now hold our own against Seattle and Portland. There's no doubt that over the past decade, Boise's food scene has exploded with new and interesting choices. You've tried many of the the new concepts. One or two became a favorite, but when that age old question "where do you want to eat tonight" gets asked, you always return to your tried and true choice. Hey, we're not judging. We eat at the the same restaurant almost every Friday night and often go back on Sunday.
As a driver, there are few things more frustrating than encountering a cyclist on the road. As a cyclist, there's nothing more annoying than a driver who thinks he knows all the laws and rules. Who's right? Well, both can be. Before you let your road rage get the better of you and you chew out the guy on the bike riding in the road...it's probably best that you know the laws for a fact. In my experience, you don't want to call someone an idiot for doing something that they're actually supposed to do. In that case you not only become the idiot...but a blatantly wrong idiot. If you're going to be an idiot, which we all at some point will, be an idiot who's correct...just a correct idiot.
While the basketball court is very cool, it's not the most unique part of this quirky home!. Over the past few years, we've seen our fair share of quirky homes in the Treasure Valley like this one with a speakeasy hidden in the basement or this one with its own '50s style diner. That said, we haven't found anything quite as quirky as what we saw in this home on Five Mile in Boise.
Is there any good news to report about gas prices in Idaho? It's only a matter of time before Idahoans will be paying a record $5 a gallon for gasoline. Everyone feels the pain at the pump; from delivery drivers to long-distance truckers, everyone uses gasoline. Find the Cheapest Gas...
America is said to be a deeply divided country. Want to unite your neighbors? Propose a wind farm in their backyard. I’m telling you, I’ve been on-air in southern Idaho for 7 and a half years and I’ve never seen anything like the opposition to the three proposed turbine farms that would occupy a couple of hundred thousand acres. Joan Hurlock is a concerned citizen of Buhl. The retired Capitol Police Officer came to Idaho from Washington to live out her life in the splendor of the high desert. She's now among the leading voices battling the proposed turbines.
Three of Boise’s suburbs are ranked in the top 15 of fastest-growing cities in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Meridian, Caldwell and Nampa ranked 13th, 14th, and 15th, respectively. All of their populations grew by at least 5% last year. "Oftentimes growth reflects...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Looking for work?. The state of Idaho may want to hire you. Several state agencies will be holding a state government job fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The state is hiring for a wide range of positions in the Treasure Valley and statewide. More than 200 jobs are available in the Treasure Valley alone.
