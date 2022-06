72.5% of Family Medicine residents consider that care for the elderly is another of the most important clinical challenges. The Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (semFYC) has carried out a flash survey among residents and young family doctors. The objective is to know what they think will be the main future challenges of the specialty. Thus, the 72.5 percent of Family Medicine residents consider that care for the elderly is another of the most important clinical challenges.

