Modern Ranch-Style Home on .42 acres in Stonebridge Crossing Subdivision in Howards Grove! Enter the front door and immediately be drawn to the stunning fireplace and display area. To the left of the living room is a full bathroom along with all three bedrooms. The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a full en suite bathroom. Completing the main floor are the fully updated kitchen, dining area, and laundry room. Beautiful LVP flooring throughout. Bring your ideas into the poured, unfinished basement with tons of storage space. From the dining area, there is access to both the porch and deck where you can enjoy the views of your wooded lot. 3 car attached garage, great landscaping, and incredibly well-maintained. Schedule a showing to see this home for yourself!

HOWARDS GROVE, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO