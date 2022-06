MALDEN, MA — A new Thanksgiving Day tradition is set to begin this November as the Saint John’s Pioneers and the Malden Catholic Lancers battle on the gridiron as part of their regular Catholic Conference season on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. In a coin toss held on Thursday, June 2, it was determined that this year’s game will be held at Malden Catholic’s Donovan Field at Brother Gilbert Stadium in Malden, Massachusetts – with future games alternating with Pioneer Field at Saint John’s in Shrewsbury.

