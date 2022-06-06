ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, June 7, 2022: Learn How To Decorate Outdoor Spaces At Library; Planning Board & Board Of Health To Hold Meetings

By Robert Hayes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, June 7, 2022:. The Wilmington Finance Committee Appointing Committee meets at 4pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Board of Health meets at 5:30pm...

WILMINGTON REC REMINDER: Wilmington Recreation Announces Kids Cooking Class, June 27-30

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. We are on a mission to get all “eaters” cooking, tasting and thinking about healthy ingredients! Students will learn about different foods and then prepare dishes armed with their new knowledge. Each day take home the main ingredient, or a sample of the finished dish, and the recipe to replicate at home!
THIS WEEKEND: Town-Wide Yard Sale At 41 Locations Set For Saturday, June 11 (SEE MAP!)

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Memorial Library is holding its Annual Yard Sale this Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 8am to 2pm. 41 locations are participating in this year’s sale! The list and map of yard sale locations can be found below. A Google Map is also located online HERE. Paper maps are available at the library, Town Hall, and the Market Basket courtesy counter.
PHOTOS: Town Dedicates Corner Of Arlene Ave. & Salem St. To Late Wilmington Veteran & Community Volunteer Dick Hayden

WILMINGTON, MA — Following a unanimous vote by residents at the 2022 Annual Town Meeting, the Town of Wilmington recently dedicated the corner of Arlene Avenue and Salem Street to late Wilmington resident Dick Hayden, a U.S. Marine veteran and longtime community volunteer, with service to the Wilmington Finance Committee, Friends of the Wilmington Memorial Library, and Wilmington Educational Foundation. The corner will forever be known as the Richard K. “Dick” Hayden Memorial Corner.
NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking An Assistant Finance Director

WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is seeking an Assistant Finance Director. The job listing is below and can be found HERE. Base Wages: MS-9, $69,284/annual to $87,669/annual. Hours: Town Hall hours, 8:30AM to 4:30PM M-F. Required to be available after-hours for meetings and other needs of the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Market Basket location in Massachusetts to close this weekend

BILLERICA, Mass. — Market Basket announced that it will be closing one of its Massachusetts locations this weekend. The store at the Billerica Mall at 496 Boston Road will close on Saturday at 6 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Tewksbury-based grocery chain. In a statement, the spokesperson...
Travel + Leisure

The 'Other Cape' on Boston's North Shore Has Gorgeous Mansions, Overstuffed Lobster Rolls, and No Crowds

Most summer visitors to coastal Massachusetts flock to Cape Cod, a quintessential maritime region that has lured politicians and celebrities for more than a century. But in high season, it's not unusual to wait in standstill traffic for an hour or more just to cross the Sagamore Bridge from the mainland. For a native New Englander like me, the easygoing alternative is Cape Ann (often called the "Other Cape") and the surrounding North Shore, which includes a dozen or so towns stretching from Boston to the New Hampshire border. Over the years, I've frequently escaped to the North Shore's boulder-strewn beaches and small harbors; here, my recipe for a perfect stay, which I road-tested one gorgeous July weekend.
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (June 9, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Daily Voice

Milton Middle School On Lockdown (DEVELOPING)

Pierce Middle School in Milton has been placed on lockdown, the school said on Facebook at 10:40 a.m. on Friday, June 10. The reason for the lockdown is unknown and the school was advising parents to not come to the school. No other information was released. This is a developing...
whdh.com

Market Basket to close one of its Massachusetts stores

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket is closing one of its Massachusetts stores– a rare move for the grocery giant. The location at the Billerica Mall– one of three franchises in the town– will close its doors on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. The location’s landlord said the store would have to leave the building by the end of June, according to Justine Griffin at public relations firm Rasky Partners.
Wilmington’s LEDVANCE Launches “You Deserve Better” Contest for Electrical Contractors

Below is a press release from Wilmington-based LEDVANCE:. WILMINGTON, MA — Electrical contractors, after all you’ve been through these past two years of crisis and chaos, you deserve better! That’s why LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of LEDVANCE® and SYLVANIA® General Lighting in the US and Canada, is launching its “You Deserve Better” contest for electrical contractors to help make things better! There are over 190 prizes to be awarded throughout the year including 2 grand prizes each consisting of $2,000, a YETI Tundra® 35 Hard Cooler, and a SYLVANIA ULTRA™ LED Work Light. Electrical contractors can go to this link to enter until November 30, 2022. Also, as part of the campaign, LEDVANCE is working with leading mental health organizations to share resources via social media to help those who feel they may not deserve better. These include:
