Wilmington, MA

2022 Wilmington Fishing Derby Winners: Jackson Kenney, Jen Kenney & Morgan Mather

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department held the 39th Annual Fishing Derby at Silver Lake on Saturday, June 4. This multigenerational event for youth and non-professional adults began in 1983. The Derby allows the Town to showcase its finest natural resource while participants...

OBITUARY: Gerard J. “Gerry” McCarthy, 69

WILMINGTON, MA — Gerard J. “Gerry” McCarthy, age 69, passed away on June 7th, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He had been hospitalized for a blood infection which unexpectedly led to heart failure. Gerry grew up in Cambridge, MA, but lived the past 33 years in...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

THIS WEEKEND: Town-Wide Yard Sale At 41 Locations Set For Saturday, June 11 (SEE MAP!)

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Memorial Library is holding its Annual Yard Sale this Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 8am to 2pm. 41 locations are participating in this year’s sale! The list and map of yard sale locations can be found below. A Google Map is also located online HERE. Paper maps are available at the library, Town Hall, and the Market Basket courtesy counter.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Sarah Berube & Ian Perkins Graduate From Clark University

WORCESTER, MA — Clark University awarded 577 bachelor’s, 489 master’s, and 25 doctoral degrees, and conferred four honorary degrees during the University’s 118th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 22. Graduates were urged to always ask questions, move forward with confidence, and have the moral clarity to make courageous and meaningful decisions.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Dennis Ingram Named Wilmington High’s Interim Athletic Director

WILMINGTON, MA — On Tuesday evening, Wilmington School Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand announced WHS Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach Dennis Ingram as the school’s interim athletic director for the 2022-2023 school year. Ingram is currently a Physical Education/Health Teacher at the West Intermediate School. He has also served...
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking An Assistant Finance Director

WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is seeking an Assistant Finance Director. The job listing is below and can be found HERE. Base Wages: MS-9, $69,284/annual to $87,669/annual. Hours: Town Hall hours, 8:30AM to 4:30PM M-F. Required to be available after-hours for meetings and other needs of the...
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington’s LEDVANCE Launches “You Deserve Better” Contest for Electrical Contractors

Below is a press release from Wilmington-based LEDVANCE:. WILMINGTON, MA — Electrical contractors, after all you’ve been through these past two years of crisis and chaos, you deserve better! That’s why LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of LEDVANCE® and SYLVANIA® General Lighting in the US and Canada, is launching its “You Deserve Better” contest for electrical contractors to help make things better! There are over 190 prizes to be awarded throughout the year including 2 grand prizes each consisting of $2,000, a YETI Tundra® 35 Hard Cooler, and a SYLVANIA ULTRA™ LED Work Light. Electrical contractors can go to this link to enter until November 30, 2022. Also, as part of the campaign, LEDVANCE is working with leading mental health organizations to share resources via social media to help those who feel they may not deserve better. These include:
WILMINGTON, MA

