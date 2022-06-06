2022 Wilmington Fishing Derby Winners: Jackson Kenney, Jen Kenney & Morgan Mather

Below is a press release from Wilmington-based LEDVANCE:. WILMINGTON, MA — Electrical contractors, after all you’ve been through these past two years of crisis and chaos, you deserve better! That’s why LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of LEDVANCE® and SYLVANIA® General Lighting in the US and Canada, is launching its “You Deserve Better” contest for electrical contractors to help make things better! There are over 190 prizes to be awarded throughout the year including 2 grand prizes each consisting of $2,000, a YETI Tundra® 35 Hard Cooler, and a SYLVANIA ULTRA™ LED Work Light. Electrical contractors can go to this link to enter until November 30, 2022. Also, as part of the campaign, LEDVANCE is working with leading mental health organizations to share resources via social media to help those who feel they may not deserve better. These include:

