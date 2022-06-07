BARCS Waives Adoption Fees To Help Animals Find Homes Amid Limited Shelter Space

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter announced on Monday that it is “critically low on space” for animals in need of its services, according to shelter staff.

BARCS has only a few available kennels remaining and recently received an alert that Baltimore City Animal Control would be bringing in animals related to a hoarding case, staff said.

To alleviate the housing pressure, it is waiving adoption fees at its shelter at 2490 Giles Road through Sunday, staff said.

“As an open-admission shelter, we take in every animal that comes to us in need,” BARCS staff said on Instagram. “Our facility only has so many cages, and a large influx of stray and surrendered animals quickly creates an urgent situation. We need as many animals to leave with positive outcomes as we are taking in, otherwise, animals could be at risk.”

The shelter has hundreds of dogs and cats that need homes, staff said.

People could help by housing those animals who are not ready for adoption by providing foster homes for them, according to staff.

“These include underage animals who are not old enough to be adopted, sick or injured animals who need some time to recover, or owned animals at our facility for emergency boarding due to a family crisis,” staff said. “Please apply to foster on our website or by emailing dogfosters@barcs.org or catfosters@barcs.org. You do NOT need to have a specific type of home or family to foster. Even a weekend long commitment to foster can make a major difference.”

BARCS is open from 2–6 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. on the weekends.