NASHVILLE – In the true spirit of CMA Fest, CARLY PEARCE will give fans the ultimate access with an opportunity to shop her closet! All proceeds from the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year’s haul will aid the Music Health Alliance’s mission to provide free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 18,000 music industry members across 49 states. Carly’s Closet: A Pop-Up Shop Supporting Healthcare for the Music Industry opens at Noelle (200 Fourth Avenue North) in downtown Nashville on Friday, June 10 from 4:00-6:00P.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO