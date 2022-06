One Western Conference team is the subject of an intriguing rumor with the NBA Draft looming in less than a month. The Sacramento Kings could be willing to trade the No. 4 pick in the draft under the right circumstances, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. The Kings are seeking a “win-now” player, either in the draft or via trade, and would be willing to move down or even out of the draft completely if it got them what they wanted.

18 HOURS AGO