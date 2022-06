It’s a problem hitting everyone who owns a car: gas prices are incredibly high. The record for statewide average high has been broken on several occasions this year, and it’s currently perched at a record $4.77 per gallon as of Wednesday. Filling up an average 15-gallon tank is costing well over $70 if starting on empty. And so all Floridian motorists are faced with the same dilemma: how can the burden be eased?

