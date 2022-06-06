ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Florida fire chief accused of fatally shooting local business owner over money dispute

 3 days ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 52-year-old fire chief was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of killing a local business owner.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, June 5, deputies responded to a call on the 3900 block of Creighton Road after receiving a report that a 63-year-old man had been fatally shot in his business. The victim has not been publicly identified yet.

Surveillance video reportedly illustrated how the death allegedly occurred. The Sheriff’s Office says suspect Brian Easterling walked into the business and "shot the business owner over a dispute about prior business deals."

The business owner supposedly owed Easterling money.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and located Easterling at his residence in Holt. He was taken into custody on a charge of premeditated murder and will be extradited to Escambia County.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, Easterling has been with the Baker Fire Department, a volunteer station, since 2005. He was reportedly appointed captain in 2019. WKRG-TV reports Easterling has been suspended from his duties at the fire department.

