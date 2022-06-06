ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana man gets life in prison for killing police officer girlfriend who was his child’s mother

 4 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison last week for his role in killing his police officer girlfriend, who was also the mother of his child.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Tre'Veon Anderson received the life sentence without possibility of parole or probation for the second-degree murder of Chatéri Alyse Payne. He also received a 30-year sentence for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. The sentences will run consecutively.

Payne was fatally shot Jan. 9, 2019, at the home she shared with Anderson and their 2-year-old daughter right before her shift started at the Shreveport Police Department. Their child was reportedly nearby when Payne was killed.

Lawrence Pierre and Glenn Frierson were arrested at the same time as Anderson for their alleged involvement in the shooting. According to KTAL/KMSS-TV, Pierre pleaded guilty April 4, the same day jury selection was supposed to begin for his trial.

He was also sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

The District Attorney’s Office says Anderson and Pierre texted about Payne’s whereabouts the night she was killed.

Anderson was convicted April 20, but Frierson was acquitted on both charges. However, KTAL/KMSS reports he was sentenced in December 2019 to 12 years in prison for firearm and drug charges.

Payne’s mother, Lakeitha Nash-Hudson, read a victim impact statement and said Payne’s death "has destroyed our family."

Nash-Hudson said, "Her baby girl graduated kindergarten last week and her mommy wasn’t there. It’s so unfair to her. She tries to hold on to the memories that she has of her mom. She was my first child, my love, still is and regardless she’ll always be my love. I lost my child but her baby lost her mom, her dad, and even her grandmother because now her grandmother has had to become mom."

