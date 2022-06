Montrose Regional Health is once again requiring masks for everyone coming into the hospital or its clinics. The requirement applies regardless of vaccination status and is effective immediately. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the two-week COVID positivity rate for Montrose County is 8.2 percent. Meanwhile, the state vaccine bus will stop in Montrose tomorrow at the Mexican American Development Association, 17 N. Sixth Street. It will be there from 10 am to 6 pm. Vaccines are free, with no insurance or ID required.

MONTROSE, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO