Here Is The Most Luxurious Apartment For Rent In Boise

As a driver, there are few things more frustrating than encountering a cyclist on the road. As a cyclist, there's nothing more annoying than a driver who thinks he knows all the laws and rules. Who's right? Well, both can be. Before you let your road rage get the better of you and you chew out the guy on the bike riding in the road...it's probably best that you know the laws for a fact. In my experience, you don't want to call someone an idiot for doing something that they're actually supposed to do. In that case you not only become the idiot...but a blatantly wrong idiot. If you're going to be an idiot, which we all at some point will, be an idiot who's correct...just a correct idiot.

BOISE, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO