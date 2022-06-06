ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee, GA

OPAS wows an audience of 1000 people!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beatles came to life in REVOLUTION: The Music of The Beatles-A Symphonic Experience. This newly authorized symphonic tribute to the Fab Four featured world-class vocalists and musicians accompanied by Grammy-winner Jeff Tyzik's new arrangements transcribed and arranged from the original master recordings at Abbey Road. The production featured...

Ash Jurberg

The actress giving millions of dollars to the Atlanta community

In the late 80s and early '90s, Jami Gertz was one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She starred in movies such as Sixteen Candles, The Lost Boys, and Less than Zero. But now, she may be better known for charitable donations. Together with her husband, Antony Ressler, Jami has donated millions to organizations in Atlanta and across the United States.
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta-native pilot soars in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

ATLANTA, Ga. - There seems to be no limit to how high "Top Gun: Maverick" will soar, as the Tom Cruise film breaks box office records and wins raves from critics and audiences around the world. And in case you didn't know, there's a key metro Atlanta connection to the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Johnny Hunt loses Pastor Emeritus status at FBCW

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A popular church pastor has been suspended from his role following abuse allegations. On Friday, in a letter to the First Baptist Church of Woodstock congregation, Pastor Jeremy Morton formally suspended Johnny Hunt’s role within the church and outlined proactive steps FBCW is taking to fight against abuse.
WOODSTOCK, GA
thecitymenus.com

Old Chicago Pizza Sharpsburg Construction Pending

Dhruv Patel, Ronak Patel, and Suresh Kumar, Owners of Shiv Restaurant Management, L.L.C.., signed a five-unit agreement in October 2017. At that time they planned to bring an Old Chicago location to Coweta County, Georgia. Construction plans were uncovered today for a new restaurant to be built at Fischer Crossing in Sharpsburg adjacent to Jim N’ Nicks.
SHARPSBURG, GA
