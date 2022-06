The Minnesota Twins started a Thursday night game against the New York Yankees with back-to-back-to-back home runs for the first time in franchise history. First baseman Luis Arraez started off the mini home run derby with his second homer of the season and his first in two months. Center fielder Byron Buxton and shortstop Carlos Correa then hit home runs on two of the next three pitches thrown.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO