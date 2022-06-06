ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, GA

SECOND HARVEST JUNE FOOD DISTRIBUTION

By Lake Oconee Breeze
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Greensboro, GA, June 3, 2022) – This is a reminder that Second Harvest will be holding its monthly food distribution on Saturday, June 18th from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (or until food supplies are depleted). In addition, the Oconee Regional Humane Society will be on...

